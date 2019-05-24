Formal application filed for mental health facility in Eastlake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- An application filed this week with the City of Chula Vista’s Planning Division cites a plan for Eastlake Behavioral Health Hospital, a 120-bed, one-story, acute care psychiatric hospital located on Showroom Place, near the District at Eastlake.

Now that a formal application has been filed, we have a closer look at what Acadia Healthcare and Scripps Health are asking for. A breakdown of the beds lists space for the elderly, adults and adolescents, with 40 beds listed as “undetermined."

Local residents were provided with early renderings of the property, showing what the hospital might look like and giving different perspectives on where it would be situated in relation to neighboring businesses and homes. One map shows space for activity yards, a gym and separate entrances for a community center and ambulances.

FOX 5 spoke with the property's owner Michael Vogt Friday afternoon. Vogt said despite the reported opposition to the project, he has received a number of phone calls in support of the hospital including from businesses in the nearby shopping center.

People living in the nearby Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood have started a petition against the project. As of Friday, it had garnered nearly 3,000 signatures. Residents say also included in that petition are the signatures of several business owners at the district.

Now that a formal application has been filed, residents and businesses within 500 feet of the proposed hospital will begin receiving notices and a community meeting will eventually be held. No date has been set for the meeting.