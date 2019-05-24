Family seeks answers about man shot to death near Mission Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The family of a father of two shot and killed in Grantville recently is pleading for answers.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, San Diego police said they were called to Holabird Street, where officers said they found 35-year-old Mario Bullard suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene a short time later.

His brother, Michael, remembers getting the dreaded phone call.

“Your heart falls. It feels like there’s a hole in your heart and it just gets cold in your chest,” Bullard said.

Michael Bullard said Mario was killed just days before his 36th birthday.

“Tough since my mom got out of bed at 4:30, 5 in the morning. That’s the first thing she said. We would have all been together having dinner, and I won’t see him again,” Michael Bullard said. “It hurts bad. I just want to know who did it."

Detectives said the shooter is described as a white man who is about 5'6". He was last seen wearing a backpack, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front.

Investigators told FOX 5 that at this point they do not have a motive.

Online court records show Mario Bullard has a criminal past. Police told FOX 5 they cannot comment on his criminal history, which may or may not have anything to do with his death. His family is now begging for answers while trying to focus on the Mario they knew.

“He was very charismatic. Very hands on since he was a little kid. He would break things apart, put them back together,” Michael Bullard said.

“What I’m going to miss most about him is he was very loving to our family,” Kristian Tellez, his cousin, said.

They said Mario was a construction labor worker who spent a lot of time taking care of his mom, 14-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

“Now there’s two little kids and a mom that are suffering. They don’t know what happened to their dad. No matter how upset somebody is with somebody else taking someone’s life is never the answer,” Michael Bullard said.