Carrie Fisher estate valued at $6.8M

LOS ANGELES — The assets of Carrie Fisher’s estate are about $6.8 million, according to new probate court papers in which the estate executor seeks a final distribution.

In a 13-page document filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Dennis King states that all costs of administration to date have been paid and that he has performed all duties required of him.

The actress’ will asks that the estate be made part of the Carrie Fisher Living Trust. King is the trustee of the trust and the instrument’s beneficiary is Fisher’s daughter, 26-year-old actress Billie Lourd.

Created on Jan. 15, 2016, the will states that the executor is authorized to pay the estate’s federal, state and inheritance taxes and to use his discretion regarding the preliminary and final distribution of property.

The $6.77 million total assets include bank and investment accounts, an automobile, memorabilia, furniture, collectibles, and rights of publicity related to her work, according to King’s court papers.

King also is asking that $10,000 be withheld from distribution to cover any contingencies and expenses that may arise.

Fisher, known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” film series, died Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60, a day before the death of her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, at age 84.

A hearing on King’s petition is scheduled for July 29.