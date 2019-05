NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A car slammed into a 7-Eleven in National City Friday night, but no one was injured, authorities said.

Around 8:30 p.m., a man drove into the front of the store at 1601 E. 18th Street, according to National City police. Officers detained the driver and his passenger but eventually released them.

The driver told police he had mistaken the gas pedal for the brake.