SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday in a collision with a tractor-trailer on a Miramar-area street, authorities reported.

The 36-year-old man was riding in the 9700 block of Miramar Road, trying to use a bicycle lane to pass the cargo vehicle, when the crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of a fractured pelvis, Officer Tony Martinez said.

No other injuries were reported.