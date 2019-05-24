Active transportation projects get $16M boost after regional competition win

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments announced Friday the San Diego region will receive roughly $16 million from a state funding competition to make improvements to infrastructure for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The California Transportation Commission selected four projects in San Diego County in its 2019 Active Transportation Program regional competition to receive a combined $15.85 million in funding over four years. The projects are funded via federal and state sources and allocated in the state budget, according to SANDAG.

Nearly $6 million will go toward projects in the cities of Escondido and National City. The CTC allocated roughly $750,000 for the Escondido Creek Trail Transit Center Bicycle Path Improvements Project, which will make various improvements along a 1.6-mile stretch of the trail such as adding lighting, crosswalks and signage.

About $5.2 million will be used in National City to build a cycle track and multi-use trail between the U.S. Navy base at 32nd Street and Southwestern Community College’s National City campus.

Another $9.9 million will be doled out to a biking infrastructure project that SANDAG oversees and the agency’s GO by BIKE San Diego program, an effort to spread awareness of the benefits of bike riding as a primary form of transportation.

The University Bikeway Project will add three miles of dedicated bikeway along University and Estrella avenues.

Local transportation planning agencies and organizations have competed in the ATP statewide and regional competitions since their inaugural year in 2014, earning almost $150 million for 50 combined projects designed to improve access to so-called “active transportation” methods.