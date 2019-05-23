Watch: Police take down man accused of shooting at boardwalk bicyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of shooting at a man riding a bike on the Mission Beach Boardwalk, police said.

Around 1:45 a.m. a person called 911 to report hearing gunshots near the intersection of Nantasket Court and Ocean Front Walk, just west of Mission Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Investigators learned a 28-year-old man got into an argument with a man on a bike for unknown reasons, then fired multiple shots at the other man but did not hit him, Martinez said.

#overnight: @SanDiegoPD take down man after they say he used a rifle to shoot at a bicyclist on the Mission Beach boardwalk following an argument. Luckily, no one was hurt.

I'm live on @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ajhDI11hXf — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) May 23, 2019

Officers searched the area and determined the suspected shooter had gone back inside his home to put away the weapon, police said. The man was spotted a short time later walking his dog, and was briefly tackled to the ground while being arrested. He was taken into custody without further incident, officers said.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department's western division were investigating the shooting.