San Diego Zoo’s 15-year-old lion, M’bari, dies

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo’s 15-year-old lion, M’bari, has died, the park announced Wednesday.

M’bari had been under vet care for “age-related issues,” according to zoo officials. “In recent days, his condition had steadily worsened, despite attempts by animal care staff to modify his habitat to make him more comfortable … Animal care staff made the difficult decision to euthanize him.”

We're sad to announce that M'bari passed away today. He was 15 years old & under vet care for age-related issues. His condition worsened & animal care staff made the difficult decision to euthanize him. Please share your condolences with those who will be feeling this loss. pic.twitter.com/UUsU8bmbrp — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) May 22, 2019

The zoo called M’bari a “majestic lion” that guests could often see rleaxing with his mate, Etosha, in a habitat at the zoo’s Elephant Odyssey area. His morning and late afternoon roars could be heard throughout the zoo.

M’bari’s death was met with an outpouring of love and fond memories on the zoo’s social media pages.