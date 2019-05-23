× San Diego among fastest growing major U.S. cities

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego had the eighth largest population increase between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018 among cities with populations of 50,000 or more, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Thursday.

Figures showed that during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2018, the population of “America’s Finest City” grew by 11,549 people, a near 1 percent growth from the previous year.

Phoenix, Arizona, saw the largest population increase in the country during that span, rising by 25,288 people, according to the Census Bureau.

San Diego was the only city in California to make the top 10 for largest population gains in the latest report, while Texas had four cities make the top 10.

San Antonio and Fort Worth ranked second and third in population growth, rising by 20,824 and 19,552, respectively, according to the Census Bureau.

Jacksonville, Florida, ranked right above San Diego, with a population growth of 12,153 during the same period, and Denver, Colorado, was right below San Diego, with an increase of 11,053.

Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose each ranked in the top 10 for most populous cities on July 1, 2018.

Los Angeles had a population of 3,990,456, while San Diego had 1,425,976 residents and San Jose had 1,030,119.

The data can be found on the Census Bureau website.