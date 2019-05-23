Man charged with rape, torture of woman in Rancho Peñasquitos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man who allegedly raped and tortured a woman in Rancho Peñasquitos was charged Thursday with 12 felonies carrying a possible sentence of 200 years to life in prison.

Seyed Hassan Kaboli, 32, of Rancho Peñasquitos, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, who originally told police Monday that she'd been kidnapped.

Officers were called about 10:45 a.m. Monday to the 9800 block of Caminito Bolsa, where they located a woman who reported being held against her will, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Carole Beason.

Detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit conducted a detailed interview with the woman, after which they identified Kaboli as the suspect, according to the lieutenant.

Detectives arrested him about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 4500 Delta Street, Beason said.

Prosecutors charged him with a dozen felonies, mostly related to sexual assault, as well as one count each of torture and false imprisonment. The criminal complaint alleges the crime occurred Sunday into Monday.

The relationship, if any, between Kaboli and the alleged victim, has not been disclosed.

He is being held on $550,000 bail and is due back in court June 19 for a readiness conference. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24.