Man arrested on suspicion of pointing laser at planes, SDPD helicopter

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of pointing a laser at multiple commercial aircrafts and a San Diego police helicopter in Spring Valley, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration requested assistance from local authorities shortly before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after some commercial pilots reported having a laser shined at them while heading toward San Diego International Airport, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Perkins said.

A San Diego police helicopter began searching for the suspect near the southern edge of Spring Valley, then officers aboard the aircraft had the laser pointed at them, Perkins said.

The police helicopter crew was able to identify the source of the light and guided deputies on the ground to a lot near Sweetwater and Jamacha roads, the lieutenant said.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect nearby and took him into custody, Perkins said.

The man, whose age and name were not immediately available, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of shining a laser at an aircraft, Perkins said.