Local beach cracks nationwide top 10 list

CORONADO, Calf. — Every year, “Dr. Beach” ranks the top 10 sandy stretches in the US — and in 2019, a San Diego County beach made the cut.

Coronado Beach ranks ninth on the list as the only California representative. Two beaches from Hawaii, including the top ranked beach — Kailua Beach Park on Oahu — made the top 10.

The list also ranked beaches in South Carolina, Florida, Massachusetts, North Carolina and New York among the top 10.

The full list played out as follows:

10. Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, South Carolina

9. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California

8. Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii

7. Caladesi Island State Park Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida

6. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

5. Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii

4. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York

3. Grayton Beach State Park Florida panhandle

2. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina

1. Kailua Beach Park, Oahu, Hawaii

Dr. Beach is Dr. Stephen Leatherman, a professor and director at Coastal Research at Florid International University. He specializes in environmental (coastal) sciences and geosciences. According to his bio, Leatherman’s love for beaches started as a child, and his expertise developed when he got a job surveying beaches in North Carolina.

Now his annual lists spur a mix of pride and debate among beachgoers and proud locals across the country.