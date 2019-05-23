‘God is always there to protect you’: Rabbi Goldstein shares healing process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was shot during the deadly attack on a Poway synagogue in April, joined FOX 5 Thursday to share how the Jewish community is healing together and honoring shooting victim Lori Kaye.

The Chabad of Poway synagogue held a celebration for the completion of a Torah scroll Wednesday, which was dedicated to Kaye.

The synagogue hosted a ritual scribe to complete the scroll, mirroring the actions of the Hebrew prophet Moses 3,300 years ago. The scroll was dedicated in memory of Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, who was killed during the April 27 shooting on the last day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

"It has been a difficult past couple of weeks for our community, and especially for the Kaye family," said Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the deadly attack. "Lori was such a kind, loving soul, and she knew everyone here, so this is really an opportunity for the community to come together and heal, and celebrate the life of a very special person who was brutally taken from us."

After the scroll was completed, the local Jewish community celebrated by parading it through the streets under a canopy. The procession also included live music and dancing. According to the synagogue, the ceremony was an opportunity to honor Kaye's life, the survivors of the shooting and the attack's first responders.

The Torah, flown in from the East Coast, was donated to the Chabad of Poway by the Jaffa Family Foundation.