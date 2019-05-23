Camp Pendleton Marine arrested, charged with 3 rape cases

TEMECULA, Calif. — A U.S. Marine based at Camp Pendleton was arrested last week in Temecula and charged with three rapes, authorities said.

Police arrested Mark R. Neely II, 36, at his home on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Neely, a lance corporal who was assigned to 1st Intelligence Battalion, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, was charged with felony rape of an intoxicated person and later charged in two other sexual assault cases, according to a news release from the Marine Corps.

Neely was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center and held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail, police said.

Neely was discharged from the Marine Corps on Tuesday, five weeks after he was convicted at a court martial in a separate case. On April 12, a military judge found Neely guilty of assaulting a fellow Marine and failure to orders. He was sentenced to confinement but was released the same day he was convicted, having served 63 days in the brig in pre-trial confinement. Neely was also demoted from the rank of gunnery sergeant to corporal.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the I Marine Expeditionary Force encourage any victims to come forward to their local police department.