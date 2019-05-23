× Bodycam video shows cops putting spit hood on 12-year-old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera video of a now-viral incident involving officers putting a spit hood on a 12-year-old boy.

The Sacramento Police Department says two officers witnessed a private security guard chasing the boy, identified by family as Isaiah, in a parking lot along Del Paso Boulevard and stopped to help. According to Sgt. Vance Chandler, the security guard told officers the child had been trespassing and stealing.

Isaiah and his family deny those allegations.

As the boy was taken into custody, he appears to spit at officers. In the bodycam video and viral cellphone video of the encounter, Isaiah references spitting on an officer.

Onlookers protest, arguing that Isaiah is just a child and his parents should be present.

Ultimately, police never cited Isaiah for a crime other than spitting. The boy’s family maintains he should never have been detained in the first place.

