Armed robbers steal from North County bank vault, escape

SAN DIEGO — A group of armed robbers burst into a local credit union and held customers at gunpoint, escaping with money from a vault.

Three or four men walked into the San Diego County Credit Union on Centre City Parkway near Felicita Avenue around 10 a.m., Escondido Police Department said. The men ordered everyone inside to the ground while one robber was taken to the vault, where he stole an unknown amount of money.

The robbers took off in an older model, blue Chevy Suburban and had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

The FBI was called to take over the investigation.

