Haunted Mansion turned 50 and Disneyland is celebrating

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, one of the park’s most beloved attractions, turns 50 this year and the Happiest Place on Earth has plans for a spooky celebration.

In August, after-hours events called “The Haunted Mansion: Celebrating 50 years of Retirement Unliving” will feature special merchandise, new themed food, drink and entertainment, character encounters and photo opportunities, according to the Disney blog. The events will also allow access to multiple attraction’s on the park’s west side and “a few supernatural surprises.”

A limited number of tickets for the event nights will be available starting Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. You can find tickets here.

For more on the celebration, visit the Disney blog.