TB reported at South Bay school

SAN DIEGO — Students may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a middle school in the South Bay, officials said Wednesday.

The possible exposure was reported at Mar Vista Academy, in the Sweetwater Union High School District on Thermal Avenue just east of Imperial Beach. Students may have been exposed some time between Feb. 10 and May 3.

San Diego County Health and Human Services will provide free testing on May 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school.

The county says about one-third of close contacts with a TB case lead to infection without symptoms, putting them at risk to develop the disease.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, a county public health officer. “If you have symptoms of TB or a problem with your immune system, you should discuss TB with your medical provider and be evaluated.”

For more information, call Mar Vista Academy at 619-628-5108 or the county’s TB control program at 619-692-8621.

