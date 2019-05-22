Target hiring for new Ocean Beach store

SAN DIEGO — Target is looking to hire 50 employees for its new store opening in Ocean Beach, the company announced Wednesday.

Hiring fairs will begin Friday for the store, which will open its doors at 4854 Newport Avenue this summer.

“We look forward to building a local team of 50 talented team members who will help us serve the residents and visitors of Ocean Beach. We are excited to grow our team while providing meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills for their careers,” said store director Dorothee Wacheux.

Job fairs will be held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Target store located at 3245 Sports Arena Boulevard.

Those who are interested are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply ahead of the job fair or apply in person.