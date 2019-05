Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Many San Diegans woke up to wet conditions Wednesday as a low-pressure system brought a chance of scattered showers throughout the county.

Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the middle of next week. Another system is expected to arrive by Sunday morning and bring a chance of rain through Monday morning.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the low 60s at the beaches and inland areas, high 50s to mid 60s in inland areas.