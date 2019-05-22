× Santee reluctant to fully ban smoking at city parks

SANTEE, Calif. — The Santee City Council voted Wednesday to enact a partial ban on smoking in public parks.

Santee is the only city in San Diego County that allows smoking in its parks. The city prohibits smoking at playgrounds and the immediate area around them — per state law — but allows people to light up in other areas within city park properties.

The city council voted to place a partial ban on smoking by prohibiting the activity at public parks, only allowing it during concerts and special events held at them.

“It’s a step in the right direction, a good step, but this could’ve been a more comprehensive ban,” said Jean Duffy with Santee Solutions, a group seeking a total ban.

The Santee City Council will vote on the ban once again next month. The partial ban could go into effect at some point this summer.