Oceanside allows vote on controversial development to be postponed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The Oceanside City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday to allow the developers of North River Farm a postponement on a final vote for the project.

Plans for North River Farm include residential, agricultural and commercial space on nearly 180 acres of land in the northeast area of Oceanside.

Developers had asked for the postponement to amend the plan more to the public's liking. Lawyers submitted the request to the city late in the day Tuesday, about 24 hours before the city council meeting.

"I would urge us to deny the request for postponement," said council member Esther Sanchez.

Sanchez and council member Ryan Keim were the only council members to support the public’s request in denying the postponement.

North River Farm developers had already been granted one postponement in the past. Most recently, the city’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the city council not support the project.

"Your planning staff, you could save a lot of money by firing every one of them because you’re not listening to them," said Oceanside resident Jody Williams.

Developers sent an email to supporters stating the meeting was already postponed before a decision was ever made.

The only person in favor of the project present at Wednesday’s meeting was the project spokesperson.

The city council will hear the proposal again at the end of June or beginning of August.