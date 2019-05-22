Kellen Winslow II faces second accuser in sex assault trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- The third day in the sexual assault trial against former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. started with Jane Doe 2 testifying about her alleged assault.

“So strong that I couldn’t even speak. It was my voice box, I was talking funny and he told me if I scream he will choke me to death or murder me,” the woman said in the courtroom Wednesday.

The homeless woman from Encinitas says a man named Kevin befriended her over a period of months and then asked her to have a cup of coffee, but Jane Doe 2 says they never made it to the coffee shop. Investigators say she was brutally assaulted.

During the testimony, she struggled to keep her emotions under control and refused to look at the defendant.

Jane Doe 3 is expected to testify Thursday.

Winslow is facing 12 counts of sexual related crimes and faces life in prison.