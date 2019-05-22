Feds say a sixth migrant child died while in the care of authorities in September

WASHINGTON — A 10-year-old migrant child died while in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement in September of last year, according to department spokesman Mark Weber.

The girl is now the sixth migrant child known to have recently died after journeying to the US and being apprehended by federal authorities. Her death predates the five children known to have died.

In a statement, Weber said the 10-year-old girl entered the office’s care in San Antonio in March 2018. She had a history of congenital heart defects.

He said the child had surgery complications that left her in a comatose state. She was transported to a nursing facility in Phoenix and later transported to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where she died.

CBS first reported the child’s death.