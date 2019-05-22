Dashcam video shows pilot eject before SoCal fighter jet crash

PERRIS, Calif. — Dramatic dashcam video shows the moments a fighter jet pilot ejected from an F-16 that crashed into a Riverside County warehouse earlier this month.

The video, posted on YouTube by James Dyer, was taken from the 215 Freeway.

The crash left 13 people injured, said Dr. Michael Mesisca with Riverside Health System. Three people remain in the hospital and are stable, said trauma surgeon Dr. Megan Brenner. No one sustained life-threatening injuries.

The pilot of the F-16 ejected before impact just off the end of the runway, Maj. Perry Covington said. The pilot was taken to a hospital to be checked out but has no major injuries, said base spokesman Reggie Varner.

The pilot was reportedly doing well, but hospital representatives refused to say whether he is among the three people who are still hospitalized. Some patients went through a decontamination process because of fume exposure and debris, Mesisca said.

Mike Johnson, the CEO of the company located in the warehouse, confirmed all employees at the warehouse were safe.

“Thank God everyone is safe and OK,” Johnson said in a statement to CNN. “We’ll have to see what this means for the company, but right now our concern is with our employees and their families.”

The warehouse is owned by See Water, Inc. The company offers products and solutions to HVAC, commercial, residential, utility and wastewater industries.

Perris is located south of San Bernardino.