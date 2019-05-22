Campsites booked solid despite holiday weekend rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. -- Despite rain in the forecast, campgrounds across San Diego County are booked solid for Memorial Day weekend.

Dos Picos County Park in Ramona is expected to be packed with an estimated 500 people over the holiday weekend.

"They tend to come out rain or shine," said Jane Engleton, supervisor of Dos Picos County Park. “We are totally sold out. Dos Picos is a very popular family campground. We anticipate a full house this weekend.”

Engleton said they will be adding an extra covered pavilion for campers, and rangers are encouraging campers to come prepared with rain jackets, boots, umbrellas and shade structures.

"I don't mind a little variability," one camper told FOX 5. "We’ll be fine. It’ll be a little bit of an adventure."

Others were disappointed when they saw rain in the forecast. Kenneth Pollard travelled to San Diego from the United Kingdom and said he was expecting sunshine.

“April was really good, but May has been a washout," Pollard said. "It’s like being back home in England.”

Park rangers said they are not expecting any trail closures due to wet weather.