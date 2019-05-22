5-year-old sworn in as San Diego police officer for the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 5-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect saw his wish come true Wednesday when he became an honorary police officer.

When San Diego police found out Liam wanted to be an officer, they partnered with the Make A Wish Foundation to grant him his wish.

“I Liam, promise to catch bank robbers,” he said under oath outside HQ Wednesday. “I promise to listen to my parents and eat my vegetables.”

After he was sworn in, Liam took a 911 call and went out to a bank robbery. He arrived just in time to catch the robber, cuff him and book him back at the station.

“It makes me feel great because right now it’s tough,” said Detective Sergeant Kenneth Fortier, who plans to retire next month after 34 years on the job. “There’s a lot of people out there insulting our profession and to see young people out there that want to do it, makes me happy.”