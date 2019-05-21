Summer Movies in the Park kick off Friday

SAN DIEGO — More than 150 free movie screenings are planned at parks across San Diego County this summer, it was announced Monday.

The county’s Summer Movies in the Park program will kick off with “Incredibles 2” Friday at Waterfront Park and will run though late October.

The movie screenings will include a mix of new films such as “Aquaman,” “Captain Marvel,” “Dumbo,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Smallfoot” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” and classics like “The Goonies,” “Grease,” “The Maltese Falcon,” “The Princess Bride,” “The Sandlot” and “Some Like It Hot.”

Many parks will offer live entertainment and food trucks for an hour beforehand as well as games and arts and crafts.

See the schedule here.