Police search for shooter after a man was found dead in Grantville

Posted 4:54 AM, May 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:59AM, May 21, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police were called to a San Diego neighborhood Tuesday morning after receiving several calls from people reporting they heard screaming and gunshots.

The San Diego Police Department said when officers arrived at the intersection of Vandever Avenue and Holabird Street in Grantville around 3 a.m., they found a man shot to death lying in the road near the Village Terrace apartment complex.

No suspect or motive has yet to be determined.

The intersection at Vandever Avenue and Holabird Street were closed while authorities pieced together the homicide.

No other information was made available.

This is a breaking news development. Check back here for updates.

Google Map for coordinates 32.787907 by -117.095818.

