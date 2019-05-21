Police search for missing man with dementia

Posted 3:54 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, May 21, 2019

Jose Manuel Arreoloa

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man with dementia who was reported missing Tuesday.

Jose Manuel Arreola was reported missing by staff at Family Health Centers after he unexpectedly left the facility, according to San Diego police. He was last seen walking westbound on 1000 Beardsly Street wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt and tan pants.

He is a resident at the House of Metamorphosis at 2970 Market Street in San Diego.

Arreola is reportedly disoriented and not taking his medication.

Anyone who is contacted by Arreola should call SDPD Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277.

 

Google Map for coordinates 32.701831 by -117.146755.

