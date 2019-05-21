Ocean Beach pier to reopen earlier than expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- After four months of closures, the pier at Ocean Beach is set to reopen Thursday -- four days sooner than most expected.

“We are super stoked,” said Chris Reefer, a local resident.

But like many in there area, Reefer has some concerns. The pier closed down in January after massive waves crashed into it, destroying the railings. It’s taken a few hundred thousand dollars in repairs, but it’s set to reopen. However, Reefer said, while the public stayed away from the area, the homeless moved in along with some drug use.

“We are seeing needle caps on the ground, empty baggies in the lawn,” he said.

He even started his own Facebook group with the intent on getting people together once a week to help clean up the area. However, he believes it shouldn’t be the public’s responsibility but rather calling on San Diego police to do a better job.

“We weren’t aware of the homeless issue on that particular beach until you reached out,” said San Diego Police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told FOX 5. “We need the community to let us know where we need to go. Our officers will go out to that pier area and will make contact with individuals that appear they need some help. We will offer them resources, shelter, anything we can.”

Takeuchi also suggested residents download the Get It Done app on their phones to report concerns for police to address. Takeuchi said SDPD plans to have officers in the area for public safety before the pier opens Thursday.