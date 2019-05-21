Man claiming to be armed carjacks driver

SAN DIEGO — A thief forced his way into a slow-moving car Tuesday, announced that he had a gun, ordered the driver to get out and stole the vehicle, authorities reported.

The victim was driving at low speed in the 6300 block of Sullivan Avenue at about 8 a.m., looking for an address, when a bald, heavyset man in blue jeans and a white T-shirt jumped into his Honda Civic, according to San Diego police.

After the carjacker claimed to have a gun, the driver stopped and got out, and the perpetrator drove off in the white 2012 Civic, California license plate number 6WNR984, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

No injuries were reported.