Man claiming to be armed carjacks driver

Posted 5:20 PM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22PM, May 21, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A thief forced his way into a slow-moving car Tuesday, announced that he had a gun, ordered the driver to get out and stole the vehicle, authorities reported.

The victim was driving at low speed in the 6300 block of Sullivan Avenue at about 8 a.m., looking for an address, when a bald, heavyset man in blue jeans and a white T-shirt jumped into his Honda Civic, according to San Diego police.

After the carjacker claimed to have a gun, the driver stopped and got out, and the perpetrator drove off in the white 2012 Civic, California license plate number 6WNR984, Officer Dino Delimitros said.

No injuries were reported.

Google Map for coordinates 32.707045 by -117.061450.

