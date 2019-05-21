Man arrested on suspicion of raping, torturing woman in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO — A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping and torturing a woman a day earlier in Rancho Peñasquitos.

Officers were called about 10:45 a.m. Monday to the 9800 block of Caminito Bolsa to investigate a report of a kidnapping, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Carole Beason.

They located a woman who had reported being kidnapped and held against her will in a neighborhood near Black Mountain Open Space Park and obtained a preliminary statement, Beason said.

The woman was eventually taken to a department substation where detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit conducted a more detailed interview, according to the lieutenant.

“The suspect was identified as Seyed Hassan Kaboli,” Beason said.

Detectives arrested Kaboli about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 4500 Delta Street and booked him on suspicion of forcible rape, false imprisonment and torture, Beason said.

Kaboli was being held in lieu of $1 million bail, she said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or similar cases was urged to call the SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.