California sues Trump administration over high-speed rail funding cut

Posted 12:55 PM, May 21, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California announced Tuesday that its suing President Donald Trump’s  administration in response to the administration’s decision to cancel funding for the state’s high-speed rail project.

The Federal Railroad Administration cancelled nearly $1 billion in funding last week, citing a lack of progress on the project.

Congress awarded the money for the project, which would introduce high-speed rail transportation between San Francisco and Los Angeles, nearly a decade ago. The project has encountered delays and unexpected costs and is now expected to be completed by 2033 for an estimated $77 billion.

In order to keep the money, the state would need to finish a stretch of the track in Central Valley by 2022, a deadline that the Trump administration says California cannot meet.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says there’s more to the budget cancellation than the high-speed rail project.

“The decision was precipitated by President Trump’s overt hostility to California, its challenge to his border wall initiatives, and what he called the ‘green disaster’ high-speed rail project,’ the state wrote in the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California.

The Central Valley segment of the track is estimated to cost $12 billion to complete. The Trump administration’s funding cut would eliminate $929 million that the state had expected to begin using by 2021.

In addition to the $929 million, the Trump administration is also looking into possibilities to reclaim an additional $2.5 billion that California has already spent on the project.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.