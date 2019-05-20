Windy, rainy conditions expected across San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Gusty winds will buffet the mountains and deserts in San Diego County Monday and could cause hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds blowing to the west and southwest prompted the NWS to issue a wind advisory that will last until 11 p.m. Tuesday for the San Diego County mountains and deserts.

Wind speeds Monday are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 55 mph possible along the desert mountain slopes, forecasters said. The strongest winds are expected on Tuesday.

Powerful winds could whip up sand and dust and create potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the NWS warned.

Mostly cloudy skies will accompany the winds Monday along with a chance of scattered showers throughout the county, forecasters said.

There is a 50 percent chance of measurable precipitation Monday in coastal and inland valley areas, while the mountains also have a 50 percent chance and the deserts have a 20 percent chance.

A chance of scattered showers is expected to remain in the region through Thursday night, forecasters said.

A beach hazards statement warning of surf ranging from 5 to 7 feet along with dangerous rip currents will be in effect through Tuesday morning.

High temperatures Monday will be 65 degrees at the beaches and inland, 62 to 67 in the western valleys, 47 to 57 in the mountains and 73 to 78 in the deserts.