USS Spruance, USS Stockdale return to San Diego from deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Families and friends gathered to welcome home Sailors aboard USS Spruance and USS Stockdale Monday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers returned home from their deployment in the Indo-Pcific and Middle Eastern regions.

"Our sailors did a fantastic job this deployment, adapting to a wide variety of environments and a rapid tempo of operations,” said Spruance Commanding Officer Cmdr. Matthew A. Smidt. “I am eternally impressed by our sailor's ability to overcome the challenges presented during periods of high operational demand and am very proud of the men and women of Spruance. We are all excited for some well-deserved time at home with family and friends."