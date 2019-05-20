Storms in central US affecting San Diego travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – As funnel clouds swirl and rain and thunderstorms pound Oklahoma and Texas, forecasters in San Diego are keeping a close watch.

“Right now I’m seeing green rings everywhere,” said James Brotherton with the National Weather Service. He’s tracking the systems and noting how they may impact Memorial Day travel.

“They’re expecting thunderstorms anywhere from Arizona, Utah all the way over to the Ohio Valley,” Brotherton said.

Looking at the flight status board at San Diego International Airport Monday, over half the flights in the afternoon and evening at one point were delayed by at least 20 minutes.

“It’s delayed about 40 minutes right now,” said Leslie Goldman who was traveling back to Denver from San Diego.

“The flights are coming from other parts of the country and the weather affects those flights and then those flights are coming through connections and it affects everywhere,” said San Diego resident Michael Duke, who was leaving town for business.

The severe weather elsewhere will likely continue later in the week and could even see another round or two of thunderstorms. In turn, that could impact Memorial Day travel.

Those traveling by car may have a better opportunity to plan ahead of time to avoid weather adversity.

“You can map out your route right here on our website,” Brotherton said.

The National Weather Service forecasts out upwards of 10 days in advance.