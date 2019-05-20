SeaWorld expands military members’ free ticket program to veterans

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego announced Monday that it will expand its Waves of Honor program to offer free admission to U.S. military veterans and three guests through July 15.

The theme park currently offers free admission year-round to active- duty military members through its Waves of Honor program, which SeaWorld Entertainment implemented in 2003. According to the theme park, roughly three million military members and their family members have visited a SeaWorld Entertainment park for free since the program’s inception.

SeaWorld offered a similar promotion for military veterans last year and has previously offered similar complimentary ticket packages for teachers and first responders at its parks around the country, including its Busch Gardens and Aquatica locations. Those offers, according to theme park representatives, have been very well received.

“My son is a military veteran who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. I’m not only proud of his service, but of all those who have worn the uniform of our country,” said SeaWorld San Diego Park President Marilyn Hannes. “We genuinely appreciate the sacrifices they’ve made to protect our freedom and are once again offering them free admission to the park.”

Military veterans and their guests can take advantage of the Waves of Honor program by registering at wavesofhonor.com and verifying proof of service. After registering, participants can use their online tickets by scanning them at the park’s entrance. Tickets are only available online, according to SeaWorld.

Military veterans are required to reserve their tickets by June 9 through the Waves of Honor program. Tickets can be redeemed through July 15.