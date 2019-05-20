Opening statements begin in Kellen Winslow II rape trial

VISTA, Calif. — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the rape trial of ex-NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II.

Winslow faces life in prison if convicted of a litany of charges related to rape allegations, kidnapping and exposing himself to several women.

The 35-year-old and son of former San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow was first charged with raping two women in Encinitas in early 2018. He is also accused of exposing himself to another woman as she was gardening her front yard.

While out on bail earlier this year, Winslow was arrested again for allegedly exposing himself to a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym.

Winslow’s trial is expected to last in the middle of next month at the Vista courthouse.