New brunch spot ‘Morning Glory’ opens in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO-- It's an elaborate and immersive dining experience that focuses on breakfast and brunch in a fun and funky way.
Tabitha Lipkin joins us from Morning Glory in Little Italy.
View this post on Instagram
This space is so FUN! We’re inside @pancakelordssd (a new Consortium Holdings property in Little Italy) where they’re serving up some a #SoSanDiego Breakfast/Brunch! 🥞🍳🥓 @fox5sandiego Open 7-3 everyday (no reservations 🤓) PS- The Bathroom is very Instagram friendly 😂💁🏼♀️
32.724150 -117.168385