Kidnapping investigation underway in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO -- Police were investigating a possible attempted kidnapping in Rancho Peñasquitos Monday.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they heard screaming when they spotted a nude woman running out of the front door of a condo around 10:30 a.m.

The woman approached a neighbor in the 9000 block of Caminito Cuadro and stated she was kidnapped Sunday.

Police were working to confirm the victim's statement and to find the owner of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.