Eiffel Tower closed, evacuated after intruder attempts to climb structure

PARIS– The iconic Eiffel Tower is closed ‘until further notice’ after an intruder attempted to climb the structure Monday, officials said.
The Eiffel Tower’s official Twitter account confirmed its closure and asked visitors to postpone their visit.
Firefighters are at the scene and have established contact with the man climbing the tower, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.
Claire Murphy, an Irish tourist and Deputy News Editor of the Irish Independent, who is on vacation in Paris, said the lockdown began at 2:15 p.m. local time and that she was still stuck on the tower’s top floor.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
48.858370 2.294481