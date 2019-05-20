2 men rob pharmacy at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two men robbed a pharmacy in the Bay Terraces neighborhood at gunpoint Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The armed robbery was reported just after 3 p.m. at the business in the 2900 block of Alta View Drive, according to San Diego police. "One of the suspects presented a handgun and made a demand," police said.

The men, who were described only as possibly in their 20s, were last seen getting into a blue Volkswagen and driving off in a northbound direction, police said.

It was not known how much was stolen. Detectives were investigating.