Watch: Driver flees after hitting parked car on driveway in South Bay

Posted 1:26 PM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, May 19, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A homeowner is seeking answers after her car was hit on her own driveway in Chula Vista.

The incident was captured by a Ring camera  just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Third Avenue and Beyer Way, according to homeowner Monica Holguin.

Video shows a sedan, believed to be an early 2000s Toyota Corolla, traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a car parked in Holguin's driveway. The driver of the sedan stops for a moment following impact and then flees the scene heading southbound.

Police were investigating the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.