Watch: Driver flees after hitting parked car on driveway in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A homeowner is seeking answers after her car was hit on her own driveway in Chula Vista.
The incident was captured by a Ring camera just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Third Avenue and Beyer Way, according to homeowner Monica Holguin.
Video shows a sedan, believed to be an early 2000s Toyota Corolla, traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a car parked in Holguin's driveway. The driver of the sedan stops for a moment following impact and then flees the scene heading southbound.
Police were investigating the crash.
32.586694 -117.061177