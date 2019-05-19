Watch: Driver flees after hitting parked car on driveway in South Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A homeowner is seeking answers after her car was hit on her own driveway in Chula Vista.

The incident was captured by a Ring camera just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Third Avenue and Beyer Way, according to homeowner Monica Holguin.

Video shows a sedan, believed to be an early 2000s Toyota Corolla, traveling at a high rate of speed before hitting a car parked in Holguin's driveway. The driver of the sedan stops for a moment following impact and then flees the scene heading southbound.

Police were investigating the crash.