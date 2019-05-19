Men order pizza, attack driver and steal car in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Police say two men lured a pizza delivery driver to a fake address, attacked them and stole their car in East County Sunday night.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. in El Cajon. The men ordered a pizza to the area of Orange and South Magnolia avenues and waited to ambush the delivery driver, according to police. They took the driver’s keys after the attack and sped off in his car.

The driver was rushed to the hospital with “significant but non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

A caller told dispatchers the vehicle may have been a dark-colored Ford Fiesta. No detailed description of the attackers was immediately available.

