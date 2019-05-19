Fans gather for ‘Game of Thrones’ finale party in North Park

SAN DIEGO -- The world is set to look like a very different place for millions of people on Monday, May 20.

No idea why? Then you've clearly not been part of the huge cultural phenomenon that has swept the globe since "Game of Thrones" first took to our screens eight years ago.

The first-ever episode drew in a same-day rating of 17.4 million viewers, a figure that looks likely to be eclipsed on Sunday night, when the battle for the future of Westeros draws to a close.

Anticipation was high at The Observatory in North Park, where FOX 5 chatted with fans -- some in character -- about who they thought would come out on top. The venue hosted two soldout viewing parties, one at 6 p.m. and one at 9 p.m.

