3 men suffer gunshot wounds in Mountain View area shootout

Posted 11:02 AM, May 19, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — Three people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds Sunday morning in the Mount Hope Community of San Diego, a police officer said.

A group of people were in the area of Market and Denby streets about 1:45 a.m. when several gunshots were heard and three people were shot, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the buttocks and legs and a 30-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his lips, Heims said.

All three men were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and police had no suspect information.

San Diego police asked anyone who saw the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

