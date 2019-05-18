Teen boy shot, gunman escapes

Posted 9:42 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44PM, May 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the Bay Terraces area Saturday night, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. at Meadowbrook Drive and Paradise Valley Road, police told FOX 5.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Police were given a vague description of three people running off after the shooting, but didn’t have a detailed description of the gunman, according to the newspaper.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

