Teen arrested on suspicion of stabbing 66-year-old

SAN DIEGO — A 66-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with wounds he suffered in a stabbing in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego and a 19-year-old suspect was in custody.

The victim was walking in the area of Westview Parkway and Galvin Avenue about 9:10 p.m. Friday when he got into an argument with the suspect, who stabbed him three times, then ran away through the parking lot of a business, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was stabbed in the chest and suffered cuts to his stomach and finger. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries, Heims said.

Police searched the area and located the suspect, identified as Dejon Heard, and took him into custody, Heims said.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing was asked to call San Diego police Northeastern Division detectives at 858-538-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.