Police: Speeding driver breaks hand after holding it out window, hitting tree

SAN DIEGO — Police say a man was holding his hand out the window and speeding in his Nissan 370 Z when he lost control and hit a tree, breaking several bones.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Via Esprillo in Rancho Bernardo, according to San Diego Police Department. The 40-year-old man was driving “at a high rate of speed” and “holding his hand out of the window of the vehicle” when he lost control and smashed into the tree.

The driver broke several bones in his left hand but his injuries were not life threatening.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash.